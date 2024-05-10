Drake’s Toronto Home Terrorized By Second Trespasser One Day After Guard Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is really going to need to beef up his security.

Drake’s Toronto mansion has apparently become a hotbed of police activity amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar, after his address was exposed on the cover for “Not Like Us.”

On Thursday (May 9), TMZ confirmed the Toronto Police Service was called to Drake’s Bridle Path home around 3:30 p.m. ET. According to police, the call was reportedly about an unknown individual trespassing on the property, the second in two days. The assailant was allegedly involved in an altercation with security in the moments before authorities arrived. As a result, the man was taken to the hospital ambulance.

News of the trespasser follows reports of a shooting at Drake’s Toronto residence spreading across the internet just a day ago. The Toronto Police Operations account on Twitter (X) confirmed a shooting incident did take place on the morning of May 7 at 2:09 a.m. ET.

Officers arrived at Bayview Ave and Lawrence Ave E. Toronto Police Service said a man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. City News reports Drake wasn’t shot in the incident.

CBC revealed the details about the Jungle Lion security firm hired to guard the estate, including the fact that it was reportedly established only four months ago and is owned by Drake himself. Apparently, the white Nissan Rogue seen parked outside the front gates of Drake’s Toronto property following the shooting was registered to the rapper’s government name.

In 2019, he was granted special permission by the city to e#### higher gates for security reasons. However, security has always been a concern for Drake and there’ve been many efforts to strengthen it, especially as of late.

“Everyone knows where he sleeps, where he eats and that has really freaked him out, us out, and we need heavy security outside,” Brad Rafauli, vice-president of Ferris Rafauli Architectural Design Build Group, told Toronto’s North York Community Council in 2019.