Kelly Price Responds To Backlash After Offering Prayers To Diddy In Wake Of Cassie Assault Video 

Kelly Price insisted she was urging Diddy to “do the soul work” after he apologized following the publication of the disturbing video.

Kelly Price is clarifying her remarks after facing intense backlash for her response to Diddy’s recent apology video.

Social media users blasted the singer after she offered up prayers for her former collaborator following his response to the video published by CNN over the weekend. The harrowing footage showed Diddy chasing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, down a hotel hallway before brutally assaulting her.

On Sunday evening (May 19), Price took to Instagram Live to address “those who misconstrued, misinterpreted or just chose to put words in my mouth.”

“I have not spoken about any of this stuff since it’s come out. I don’t stand with anything that is criminal. None of us can unsee what we saw,” she said during the livestream.

Price insisted she urged Diddy to “do the soul work,” because she believed he “would hear it.” She also claimed that everybody has the capacity “to go to a dark enough place to do some very horrible things.”

She continued in the caption, “ I won’t let anyone call me out for something I didn’t do. I can’t offer redemption, forgiveness or Grace because my name is Kelly, not Jesus. “

Price elaborated on her “soul work” comment, claiming Diddy needs “Therapy+Jesus.” She concluded, “What happens legally is up to the people who have that authority.”

Social media users called Kelly Price out for her initial response to Diddy.

“If you’ve read the actual lawsuit, you’d know this is truly unhinged,” one person wrote. Check out some other reactions below.

If you’ve read the actual lawsuit, you’d know this is truly unhinged. pic.twitter.com/ypBkWMVGdK — I Don’t Care What Cole Think 😅 (@KirkWrites79) May 19, 2024

Kelly Price watched the same video we did and decided the best course of action was try and uplift Diddy…. pic.twitter.com/DhqNTsWn6g — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) May 20, 2024

Kelly Price watched that video of Cassie getting beat up in the hotel and decided to send Diddy prayers?? pic.twitter.com/Z8P6FVORig — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) May 20, 2024