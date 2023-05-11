Did Jermaine Dupri Downplay Rumors Of A ‘Verzuz’ With Diddy?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s popular music series has a lot of people talking.

Many people in the Hip Hop world got excited after reading new reports that Jermaine Dupri and Sean “Diddy” Combs agreed to take part in a Verzuz event.

More speculation about the supposed musical faceoff began circulating online in the last few days. A video of Diddy speaking with New York City-bred emcee Busta Rhymes ignited the latest conversation.

“September 8, in [Madison Square Garden] – me versus Jermaine,” Diddy told Busta Rhymes in the viral clip. The billionaire mogul also added, “We’re gonna have you out the rafters, flying out the sky.”

Those comments from Diddy sent social media into a frenzy with pundits, podcasters, and other people sharing their takes on the potential Verzuz matchup. However, Jermaine Dupri may have thrown cold water on the growing anticipation.

“I’m trying to see who smart [for real] like, [especially] at all these blogs,” posted Jermaine Dupri in an edited tweet. “You think something of this magnitude that means this much to culture will be announced on somebody else page? 🤔.”

I’m trying to see who smart FR like,specially at all these blogs,you think something of this magnitude that means this much to culture will be announced on sum body else page ? 🤔 — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) May 10, 2023

A Verzuz featuring Jermaine Dupri and Sean “Diddy” Combs would likely be one of the most highly-publicized installments of the live event series. Both Dupri and Combs have built entertainment empires off the creation of respective 1990s-founded record labels.

Jermaine Dupri created So So Def Recordings in 1993. The Atlanta-based company helped establish the careers of acts such as Kris Kross, Xscape, Bow Wow, and Da Brat. Additionally, Dupri worked with superstars like Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Usher.

New York City’s Sean “Diddy” Combs (aka Puff Daddy) launched Bad Boy Records in 1993. Bad Boy served as the label home for The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e, The Lox, 112, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and others. JD and Puff Daddy have released solo albums as well.

Previously, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Verzuz produced hits-for-hits battles like DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Brandy vs Monica, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, and The Lox vs Dipset. Earlier this year, Jermaine Dupri hinted that a Verzuz against Diddy would take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.