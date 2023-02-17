Swizz Beatz Provides An Update On ‘Verzuz’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Changes are coming to the award-winning webcast series.

It has been seven months since the last Verzuz showcase took place. Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley’s friendly music competition show is looking to make a comeback in 2023.

Luny Tunes and DJ Nelson faced off in July 2022 for Verzuz‘s “A Salute To Latin Music Producers” event. Legal issues with the Triller network likely caused the slowdown in production, but Swizz is now teasing a return.

“We’ve been changing the infrastructure because when we started, it happened in the garage and then moved to a significant platform,” stated music producer/recording artist Swizz Beatz in an interview with Revolt.

He added, “Now, we changed the whole way we’re moving but not entirely, so people won’t feel like it’s not the same. We have a fantastic lineup with people they wanted to see and even battles they think wouldn’t happen. Announcements will be coming soon.”

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s Verzuz Won Several Awards

Verzuz became a huge online hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a virtual deejay battle on Instagram Live in 2020 evolved into a live show featuring legendary Hip Hop and R&B acts.

Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland was the first Verzuz matchup. Other musical clashes included Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Brandy vs Monica, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, and The Lox vs Dipset.

Verzuz won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety – Series or Special in 2021. The 2020 BET Awards honored Timbaland and Swizz Beats with the Shine A Light Award. They also took home the ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

On February 5, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards presented the “50 Years of Hip-Hop” performance. Swizz Beatz joined other rap icons like Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott for the star-studded celebratory set.