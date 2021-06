During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, people forced to self-isolate in their homes were in need of diversions to pass the time. Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and D-Nice stepped up to provide that essential entertainment.

All three Hip Hop legends are being recognized for their cultural contributions over the last 16 months. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, and Derrick “D-Nice” Jones will receive the ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Swizz and Timbo’s Verzuz battle series presented some of the most iconic musicians of all time in hits-for-hits contests. What began with the two superproducers in a friendly deejaying competition on Instagram, grew to include Teddy Riley, Babyface, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Monica, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and other artists.

Verzuz became so popular that Apple Music struck a deal with the organizers to have the streaming platform serve as the brand’s exclusive music partner. Timbaland and Swizz later finalized a partnership with the Triller Network for exclusive rights to the webcast series. The Verzuz founders also became shareholders in Triller.

D-Nice’s Club Quarantine was a must-attend virtual function where the Boogie Down Productions member used music as a way to help his followers cope with the coronavirus crisis. The online parties were attended by notable guests like Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Janet Jackson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, and Mark Zuckerberg.

D-Nice won the 2020 Webby Artist of the Year in the Special Achievement category and the Entertainer Of The Year at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. Verzuz also received an NAACP Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special). Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and D-Nice were all named honorary recipients of the Shine A Light Award at the 2020 BET Awards.

The 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards is scheduled to take place on social media from June 22-June 24. Top Hip Hop, R&B, and Gospel songwriters, composers, and publishers from the past year will be honored at the event. A special 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation, Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music, is set for June 22.