Jermaine Dupri Confirms Verzuz Battle With Diddy: “It’s Gonna Be Like The Super Bowl”

The fans have been asking for it, and the Verzuz pantheon has answered the call.

According to So So Def founder and mega-star producer Jermaine Dupri, he and Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hip-Hop’s original Bad Boy, will be facing off in a Verzuz sometime this year.

He made the announcement on the I Am Athlete podcast, saying, “It’s coming next year… It’s gon be, you know, it’s gonna be like the Super Bowl.”

Jermaine Dupri confirms #verzuz battle with Diddy this year at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta (@IAMATHLETEpod)

🔗: https://t.co/DBxDM0nbDZ pic.twitter.com/j2LhHviCMN — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 13, 2023

While Dupri didn’t give any futher details, he did say where it was going to be.

“It’s gonna be at the stadium–it’s gonna be at the Mercedes-Benz,” he shared with the hosts.

Arguably for Hip-Hop and R&B, Dupri and Diddy created a soundtrack for the ’90s and early 2000s, with hundreds of hits from artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., SWV, JAY-Z, Mariah Carey, Xscape, Total, Kriss Kross, TLC, Usher, LL COOL J, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and more.

The announcement comes days after Swizz Beatz promised an epic 2023 for the brand.

“We’ve been changing the infrastructure because when we started, it happened in the garage and then moved to a significant platform,” Swizz Beatz said in an interview with Revolt.

He added, “Now, we changed the whole way we’re moving but not entirely, so people won’t feel like it’s not the same. We have a fantastic lineup with people they wanted to see and even battles they think wouldn’t happen. Announcements will be coming soon.”

Welp … there’s no announcement bigger than JD and Diddy! Who you got?