Busta Rhymes Urges Rappers To End “Petty Beefs” In Emotional BET Lifetime Achievement Award Speech

Busta Rhymes addressed his peers during his acceptance speech, pleading with rappers to “stop these little petty beefs that we be doing.”

An overwhelmed Busta Rhymes had to take a minute to gather himself during an emotional acceptance speech while receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday (Jun. 25).

The Hip-Hip icon received his flowers after a video tribute highlighting his vast contributions as a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Diddy, Pharrell, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Dave Chappelle, and Mariah Carey were among those to pay tribute to Bus-A-Bus via a video presentation.

Swizz Beatz and Marlon Wayans had the honor of introducing Busta Rhymes with the comedian praising the “brilliant” artist. “We are all happy for Busta in this room ‘cause everybody knows he deserves it,” Wayans stated.

Busta Rhymes choked up as he began his lengthy acceptance speech.

“All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Busta said before breaking down in an emotional moment while the crowd cheered him on. After a brief pause, he reflected on his early career in the first half of the 1990s and his journey in the more than three decades since.

“It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” he stated. “I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you’re watching me grow and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

Busta Rhymes Pleads With Rappers To Stop Beefing

Elsewhere during his speech, Busta Rhymes urged his peers to “stop these little petty beefs that we be doing.”

He continued, “Y’all messing up the bag. Y’all messing up the energy. I don’t like when I talk to these dudes that run these streaming platforms and they talking about, ‘You know, we turning the consumer off because there’s so much little this and little that going on with you rappers.’ We’re gonna stop that. We’re gonna love each other, and we gonna get to this money.” Watch Busta Rhymes’ entire speech below.

After his speech, the Brooklyn representative joined the tribute performances. Busta Rhymes teamed up with Spliff Star for a medley that also included Swizz Beatz and Rah Digga. Coi Leray joined the tribute with “Players,” and Scar Lip rocked the stage with “This Is New York.”