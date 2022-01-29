New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the legal system for allowing C Blu to be released on bond after the teen rapper allegedly shot a cop.

New York Mayor Eric Adams thinks C Blu should still be behind bars.

Adams issued a scathing statement after the 16-year-old artist was released from a Brooklyn juvenile facility on Thursday (January 27). C Blu, whose real name is Camrin Williams, is accused of shooting an NYPD officer named Kaseem Pennant in the leg.

C Blu walked free after posting a $250,000 bond. Adams, a former cop, claimed the teen’s release was an indictment of the legal system in New York.

“New Yorkers should all be outraged that a repeat offender, accused of shooting at a police officer, is today walking free on bond because judges are precluded from even considering danger to the community, like every other state and our federal courts,” Adams said in a statement. ‘It is further proof that our current system is failing us.”

The mayor added, “Today of all days, with the city in mourning over the deaths of Detective First-Grade Jason Rivera and Police Officer Wilbert Mora, we all must come together and agree that changes are needed. We cannot allow those who carry guns to walk free – we can pursue safety and justice at the same time, and we must, for the safety of all of us.”

Earlier this month, C Blu was arrested after getting an altercation with police. Cops responded to call about a “disorderly crowd,” which led to a confrontation with the teen rapper.

Police claim C Blu didn’t respond to orders, resulting in a scuffle. He was allegedly holding a gun, which went off with bullets striking his groin and the leg of Officer Pennant.

C Blu’s lawyer Dawn Florio denies he shot the cop. He’s pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges.