C.J. Wallace Looks To Uncover New Revelations About His Dad In Notorious B.I.G. Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Faith Evans, Lil Kim, Lil Cease, and Jadakiss will appear in the film.

Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace’s son, C.J. Wallace, was only five months old when the rap star lost his life to gun violence in March 1997. The younger Wallace is now looking to learn more about his legendary father.

TIME Studios announced the production of a new documentary titled Understanding Christopher Wallace. The Vikram Gandhi-directed film will present a narrative that navigates between the lives of Christopher Jr. and Sr.

“It’s an honor to document CJ’s personal odyssey to understand his father and to create a deeper and more definitive film about the man behind the persona Notorious B.I.G., Christopher Wallace,” said Vikram Gandhi.

Understanding Christopher Wallace will allow C. J. Wallace to uncover new revelations behind his dad’s life story. The documentary includes C.J. questioning Biggie’s associates/loved ones like his mother Faith Evans. In addition, he spoke to frequent Biggie collaborators Jadakiss, Lil Kim, and Lil Cease.

“Over the past few years, I realized my personal journey is connected to understanding who Christopher George Latore Wallace was outside of his big rap persona,” C. J. Wallace stated.

C. J. Wallace (Photo Credit: Eduardo Donoso)

Understanding Christopher Wallace Is A Film About Fatherhood, Loss & Love

C.J. also added, “I am on a journey to fully understand the world he lived in and the massive impact he had on American and Black history, and by doing so, I can ensure that I honor his hopes and dreams while I build and create my own legacy for future generations of Wallaces.”

Executive producers on Understanding Christopher Wallace include TIME Studios’ Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway, Mike Beck, and Lynne Benioff and Frank White’s Wayne Barrow, Elliot Osagie, and Doug DeLuca. Additionally, Frank White’s Willie Mack and Tiffany Persons and Director Vikram Gandhi serve as producers for the project.

“The Notorious B.I.G. had such an immense impact on not only music but also on popular culture as a whole. But this film is about so much more than that,” said Loren Hammonds, Head of Documentary at TIME Studios.

Hammonds continued, “It’s about fatherhood, loss, and love. It’s incredibly special to be able to let audiences learn about the man behind the myth through C. J.’s eyes, and we’re very proud to play a part in carrying on Christopher Wallace’s inimitable legacy.”