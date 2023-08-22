C-Murder Declares NBA YoungBoy The New Generation’s Soulja Slim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The TRU group member heaps high praise on his Louisiana brethren.

James “Soulja Slim” Tapp Jr. passed away on November 26, 2003, at the age of 26. According to fellow No Limit Records alumnus C-Murder, 23-year-old YoungBoy Never Broke Again embodies the spirit of Soulja Slim.

Like Soulja Slim and C-Murder, Grammy-nominated rhymer YoungBoy Never Broke Again hails from the state of Louisiana. The Don’t Try This at Home album creator has recruited millions of followers from around the world. YoungBoy also has his share of haters.

“I want to ask the older cats to stop hating on our new generation that rap. These dudes [are] really eating and it’s all legal,” wrote a currently incarcerated C-Murder on Instagram.

C-Murder also added, “NBA Youngboy keeping it realer with me than any n#### I know. However it go, I’m rolling with him in war or peace. He’s my Soulja Slim of the new generation.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been one of the most commercially successful Hip Hop acts of the last five years. The Baton Rouge-born rapper has landed 103 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the youngest soloist to amass 100 entries.

Prior to his death, Soulja Slim hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2004 as a featured artist on “Slow Motion” by Juvenile. Additionally, the late Magnolia Slim worked with C-Murder on songs such as “Imagine,” “On the Run,” and “Closin’ Shop Down.”

C-Murder’s debut studio album, 1998’s Life or Death, hosts the “On the Run” track. “Closin’ Shop Down” lives on his sophomore studio LP, 1999’s Bossalinie. Soulja Slim dropped four of his own albums between 1998 and 2003.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released Don’t Try This at Home on April 21, 2023. His discography contains four No. 1 projects on the Billboard 200 chart – 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, 2020’s 38 Baby 2, 2020’s Top, 2021’s Sincerely, Kentrell.