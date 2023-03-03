C-Murder On Hunger Strike After Health “Significantly Declined,” Claims Denied Medical Treatment   

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

C-Murder says his health has significantly deteriorated, and his team is pleading for Kim Kardashian to bring awareness to his plight.

C-Murder has embarked on another hunger strike to protest the “inhumane conditions” at the Louisiana prison where he is serving a life sentence for a murder he claims he did not commit.

The No Limit soldier and brother to Master P claims his health has seriously deteriorated while incarcerated. He issued a plea to his supporters in a lengthy Instagram update protesting his lack of treatment at the hands of the prison system.

“Jan. 17, 2023, marked 21 years I Corey Miller have been in the Louisiana Penal system,” C-Murder began. “I have been fighting for my health and freedom against this wrongful conviction and simultaneously fighting for my constitutional rights that were stripped away and violated by the penal system of Louisiana.”

Corey ”C-Murder” Miller also referred to an appeal, due to be answered later this month. He announced he has been on hunger strike since Feb. 23 to protest the conditions at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. He intends to “bring awareness to me and all inmates neglected and abused at the hands of the Louisiana penal system.”

C-Murder demanded action, noting, “It is imperative, NOW MORE THAN EVER,” that he receives medical treatment for his ailing health.

“My health has significantly declined due to the prison system’s inhumane conditions and I am not getting proper medical treatment. This has taking a major toll on me but I refuse to give up. Please Stand with me.” the post concluded.

C-Murder’s Team Urge Kim Kardashian To Help Raise Awareness

Additionally, the rapper’s team also issued an in-depth statement on behalf of C-Murder and his family via a press release.

They made a plea to criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian “to help bring immediate public awareness to Corey’s entire situation: wrongful conviction from the state of Louisiana, the state of Louisiana’s suppression of evidence, inhumane treatment/conditions in prison and his health.”

The statement, penned by C-Murder’s publicist and his manager, also claims he was punished with solitary confinement after passing out.

“Recently, Mr. Miller mysteriously passed out. He received no follow up medical care in response to this event.” They claim C-Murder asked for an investigation into his health but “he was placed in solitary confinement in retaliation for his health crisis.”

In addition, C-Murder has suffered “chronic dental issues,” leading to “significant weight loss.” They claim he has “significant weight loss,” because the state says they cannot obtain them.

“Every day I face the difficulties of being in a cell, being in this dirt and filth, got a sink that don’t work, next to me got a toilet that don’t work,” C-Murder stated. “We don’t have no towels, no socks, no food, no toothpaste, no toothbrush, no soap…unsanitary. No water…I’m thirsty than a – right now, do you know how bad it is to want water and can’t get water. Do you know how bad that is?”

In 2002, C-Murder was convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2009, despite not having a weapon or DNA evidence directly connected to the artist.