Calboy Held Without Bond After Allegedly Breaking Man’s Leg

Calboy was charged with aggravated battery in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He allegedly attacked a man at a park on May 4.

According to Gwinnett County jail records, Calboy was taken into custody on Tuesday morning (May 17). He was charged with aggravated battery. Calboy remains in jail with no bond set.

Last week, authorities announced they were looking for Calboy in connection to a violent incident at a park in Dacula, Georgia. The RCA Records artist allegedly beat up a man on May 4.

The victim suffered a broken leg in the attack. The beating also left the man with cuts on his face, bruises and additional injuries.

Calboy, whose real name is Calvin Lashon Woods, promoted an Oklahoma City appearance while he was a wanted man. He may end up missing the event since it takes place on May 21.

The 23-year-old rapper is currently beefing with DaBaby. Calboy believes DaBaby disrespected the late King Von by working with NBA YoungBoy.

“@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a n#### dissing him,” Calboy wrote on Twitter. “Respect ah be to leave tht s### alone all together n pray both parties safe if that’s how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a b####.”