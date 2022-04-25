Calboy Talks Clashing With Meek Mill Over “Chariot” Video

Calvin “Calboy” Woods has been very open about his contractual disputes with RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music. Apparently, the “Envy Me” rapper also had issues with Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers company.

During an interview with VladTV, Calboy discussed his managerial relationship with Meek Mill. The 23-year-old Chicago native offered his side of the story which included comments about his “Chariot” single featuring Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Young Thug.

“I feel like the whole ‘Chariot’ video situation, all like, ‘We do this, we do that.’ Mind you, ‘Chariot’ is almost [my] second-biggest record after ‘Envy Me’ – debatable. But that’s one of them joints,” said Calboy.

He continued, “At that time, that was my momentum, that was my follow-up. And I appreciated Meek for that. I appreciated Thug. I just texted Thug like three days ago. I just chopped it up with Thug, and I just chopped it up with Durk. I appreciated all that.”

According to Calboy, “Chariot” did not receive the marketing push he expected. The Wildboy EP creator claimed Meek Mill was not on board with his portrayal in the song’s music video because it would supposedly tarnish the Philadelphia-raised rap star’s brand in some way.

“In the label’s view, it’s like, ‘Yo, your manager’s not gonna play? They’re slowing your momentum down?’ And they really stood on that, and I blamed [Meek Mill] for that. So I fired them,” recalled Calboy.

The 2020 XXL Freshman added, “I was like, ‘Let’s reshoot it, let’s do this, let’s do that.’ But it was always, ‘I’m busy. I’m gonna get up with it, I’m gonna figure it out.’ By that time, the momentum of that song was down, like it ain’t even gonna hit them with the bang no more.”

“Chariot” did manage to earn Gold certification from the RIAA in September 2020. Calboy’s breakout single “Envy Me” is currently certified 4x-Platinum. “Envy Me” climbed to #31 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. 2019’s Wildboy project peaked at #30 on the Billboard 200 and reached Gold status in April 2020.