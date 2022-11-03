California Judge Issues Bench Warrant For Chief Keef

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears Keith “Chief Keef” Cozart is in some legal trouble.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, a California judge issued a $10,000 bench warrant for Chief Keef after the Chicago native failed to show up for a court hearing on Wednesday.

Apparently, the court officials expected Chief Keef to attend the session connected to a DUI case from June 2021. Authorities reportedly booked the 43B Records founder last month for an active warrant.

The latest case stems from a routine traffic stop that led to officers at the scene running Keef’s plates. That police interaction supposedly included Keef getting taken into custody for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Chief Keef has had several run-ins with the law throughout his life. Previous arrests include aggravated assault, probation violation, driving under the influence of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As far as his music career, Chief Keef broke out as a mainstream rap artist with the 2012 album Finally Rich. The Interscope-backed studio LP helped usher the Drill movement into Hip Hop culture. Keef has also released numerous other full-length projects.

Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like” single became an anthem in 2012. Pusha T, Kanye West, Big Sean, and Jadakiss hopped on a remix of the Platinum-certified track. Keef also scored a 4x-Platinum plaque for “Love Sosa” and a 2x-Platinum plaque for “Hate Bein’ Sober” featuring 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.