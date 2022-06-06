Chief Keef Unveils 43B Record Label, Signs His First Artist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Platinum-selling rapper Chief Keef launched his 43B label in partnership with RBC Records and BMG Rights Management.

The Chicago native launched 43B as a subsidiary of RBC, continuing a working relationship that began in 2014. Chief Keef signed Atlanta-based rapper Lil Gnar to be 43B’s first artist.

“43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists that are changing the game a label where they can really succeed,” Chief Keef said. “I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.”

According to 43B’s head of A&R and marketing Sophie Kautz, BMG helped build an in-house team over the past two years. Chief Keef’s label will provide distribution and marketing services to artists and producers.

“I’m incredibly excited about the formation of 43B,” his manager Peeda Pan said. “This partnership with BMG offers us the opportunity to bring the dynamic and forward-thinking ideas on ownership and individuality that Chef Keef has championed throughout his career into the infrastructure of our new venture. We’re thrilled to give the most innovative artists of the next generation the platform and resources to thrive in this industry.”

Chief Keef previously worked with his artist Lil Gnar on a song titled “New Bugatti.”

Watch the video for their collaboration below.