Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the trending visuals from the Bronx-bred hitmaker.

Cardi B is back with a brand new music video. The self-described Trap Selena let loose “Hot S###” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday night.

Lado Kvataniya directed the “Hot S###” visuals. The MV opens with Cardi B standing on top of a computer-generated high-rise building before she changes into different looks throughout the clip.

Chicago rapper Lil Durk shows up in the second verse while a masked Kanye West makes an appearance for the final verse. There were some questions online if the person in the video was actually Ye.

The “Hot S###” music video also caught the attention of some members of the gaming community. At one point, Cardi B wears a pendant with the face of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II character Simon “Ghost” Riley.

Call of Duty‘s verified Twitter account even promoted Cardi’s “Hot S###” video. The first-person shooter game’s account referenced lyrics from the track. COD tweeted, “Ghost so popping, don’t gotta be introduced 👀🔥.”

Ghost so popping, don’t gotta be introduced 👀🔥 https://t.co/yKbKVd7B7o pic.twitter.com/0pm7AmwiQ6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 13, 2022

“Hot S###” is currently trending in the Top 5 of YouTube’s music section. Since arriving on the platform yesterday at 8 pm ET, Cardi’s latest presentation has amassed more than 820,000 views.

Cardi B explained why she was not able to release the “Hot S###” music video when the song dropped on July 1. The Grammy winner pointed the finger at the process to create CGI.

“I don’t really do CGI. So this is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s### takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet,” said Cardi two weeks ago.

Who knows where this from? https://t.co/4kdOVgRRef — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 13, 2022