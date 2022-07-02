Calvin Harris Taps Biggest Rappers On Earth For New Album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Offset, and Busta Rhymes are among the stars who will feature on Calvin Harris’s latest album of collaborations.

The superstar DJ shared the news of his new record, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, a follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed Vol. 1.

Joining Snoop and Justin are stars including Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Stefflon Don, Normani, and Charlie Puth.

Calvin announced the news in a teaser video posted on Twitter that featured funky guitar riffs soundtracking a view of waves crashing onto a beach – with each artist’s name appearing in movie-style opening credits.

Also appearing on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 are Chloe Bailey, Shenseea, Tinashe, 6lack, Coi Leray, Latto, Swae Lee, and Jorja Smith.

The announcement comes after the Scottish musician released the album’s first single, a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, titled “Potion,” in May.

The original Funk Wav Bounces collection, which featured the likes of Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj, in addition to Snoop and Pharrell, was a critical and commercial hit, reaching number two in both the U.K. and U.S. album charts.