Coi Leray Reveals Upcoming Collab With Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don On The New Calvin Harris Album 

Coi Leray is teaming up with Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don on the upcoming “Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2” from Calvin Harris.

Coi Leray is continuing her rise in the music industry with a new song on the upcoming Calvin Harris album, due this summer.

Following on from her long-awaited collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Blick Blick,” Coi Leray is linking up with Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don for the new track on the Scottish DJ’s project. The “No More Parties” rapper teased the song during a new interview with Vibe.

“I look forward to [my] Calvin Harris collab,” she said. I have a song with Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don on his upcoming project, so I cannot wait until that drops.”

She also revealed that she’s ready to show her “versatile” side after dropping her debut album, Trendsetter. With the release of recent projects like Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” could it be that Coi Leray is also venturing into dance music on the new Calvin Harris album?

Calvin Harris shared the first song from his upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 last month. “Potion,” released on May 27 features Young Thug with vocals from Dua Lipa.

The “We Found Love” hitmaker has hinted at the follow-up to Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1 for months. “Funk Wav Vol. 2 coming soon,” he wrote in May.

Funk Wav Vol. 2 coming soon pic.twitter.com/87op4gOYcy — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 31, 2022

While in April Calvin Harris shared an image of a billboard bearing the title of the album “Summer ‘22,” he wrote.

He also told a fan to “Get ready,” for its arrival. “It’s the maddest album I’ve ever put together by a lonnnggg way,” he shared.