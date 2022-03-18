Nicki Minaj Claims “Verse Of The Year” As “Blick Blick” Collab With Coi Leray Finally Drops

Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray’s first-ever collab comes after the track was axed when Benzino ruined the surprise and leaked news of the song.

Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray have finally delivered their highly-anticipated collaboration “Blick Blick,” after a long and bumpy road. The song was initially put on the back burner after Coi’s father Benzino leaked information about the track during a Clubhouse conversation last month.

Undeterred, Nicki Minaj eventually agreed to let the song see the light of day following a conversation with Coi Leray. Listen to the song below.

Earlier on Thursday, Coi Leray proudly displayed Her Nicki Minaj-inspired Barbie tribute tattoo, marking the release of the track. “This fly AF,” Nicki tweeted, giving the ink her seal of approval.

This fly AF https://t.co/7cOJhdMJSW — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj revealed her favorite bar on the song. “All these PR STUNTS but btch you ain’t PUERTO RICAÑA 😝🤯” she told her Twitter followers.

However, she also gave love to her partner on the track declaring, “Did Coi body that or did Coi body that? I was in love with her verse the second I heard it. No way I wasn’t stealing her outro flow. #BlickBlick,” she penned.

Did Coi body that or did Coi body that? I was in love with her verse the second I heard it. No way I wasn’t stealing her outro flow. #BlickBlick — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 18, 2022

Nicki Says She Got “Verse Of The Year”

Nicki Minaj promised to deliver “verse of the year” on Monday (Mar. 14). She told fans they would have to undergo some vocal training to be able to spit her bars.

🔟🔟🔟 #BlickBlick FRIDAY 3.18.22



Incoming…



Verse of the year is LOADING



Lemme show you sum rq 🥳 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

“And no you won’t be able to learn the verse right away so don’t try,” Nicki warned The barbs. “Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe. 🤷🏽‍♀️ but I can’t make any promithis promithis promithis #BlickBlick 3.18.22”

And no you won’t be able to learn the verse right away so don’t try. Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe. 🤷🏽‍♀️ but I can’t make any promithis promithis promithis #BlickBlick 3.18.22 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

During another Q&A earlier this week, Nicki Minaj revealed that she did pull the plug on the track before giving it the go-ahead. She had previously denied its existence after Benzino’s leak. “I don’t have a collab coming with anyone. Onika mode. Love you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories back in February.

“I did pull it,” Nicki clarified in response to a fan asking the verse. “But the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label.”

She added, “I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022.”

“Blick Blick” Coi Leray X Nicki Minaj