Cam’Ron Blames LiAngelo Ball Performance For Detroit Lions Loss  

Cam’ron trolled the Detroit Lions for their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, blaming LiAngelo Ball’s performance for the defeat.

The rapper and podcaster didn’t hold back in a voice message to the Lions’ official Instagram account, addressing the head coach.

“Dan Campbell, do not start that crying s###,” he began. “That’s the way it goes. Y’all were feeling y’all self, and I had y’all back all season, and you know what f##### up everything?”

He continued, placing the blame squarely on Balls’ performance.

“Y’all let Gelo Ball perform at halftime,” Cam’ron stated. “What the f### was that about? Y’all coulda had Eminem, y’all coulda had Big Sean. Y’all n##### f##### it all up. And this the result of it, this the result of it. Sorry.”

However, it appears Cam’ron is actually a fan of LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker,” if not his basketball skills.

“I never said Gelo can’t rap. I said he can’t play basketball,” Cam said on a recent episode of his podcast. “He should’ve been starting this s###. Gelo, I like the single. I like it. You know I’m from the 2000s. You sound like you were down with Cash Money, Juvie, BG, Lil Wayne, Baby, Mannie Fresh. That sounds like your lane. Now look, you should’ve been doing the soundtrack to your brother’s life.”