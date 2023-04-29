Cam’ron Calls Joe Budden A “Crack Head” Over Recent N.O.R.E. Interview—Gets Response

On Saturday (April 29), the Harlem-bred rapper shared a video of N.O.R.E.’s conversation with Joe Budden to his Instagram, which quickly caught Budden’s attention.

Cam’ron had some words for Joe Budden following Friday’s (April 28) interview with N.O.R.E. on The Joe Budden Podcast. On Saturday (April 29), the Harlem-bred rapper shared a video of N.O.R.E.’s conversation with Budden to his Instagram. The clip finds the two rap figures laughing about ’90s rappers’ perceived failures.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now—you know, rappers from our era—and they are so failing,” N.O.R.E. said during the sit-down. “… They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No you are not!”

Budden busted out laughing and says, “It’s great to see people fail … You can’t take the blueprint and hire different contractors. They sellin’ ass out here, huh?”

Convinced they were talking about his podcast, It Is What It Is, Cam’ron wrote on Instagram, “Damn @therealnoreaga. I told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. Im just f###### wit ya. But what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my n*gga for life. But ya man hoe budden’s threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode. said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a f### how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!”

Not long after, Budden returned with a post of his own, writing, “Now that n***a know he too sensitive to do this w me. Chill before I feel like playin’ back & you start makin’ calls again. Focus on your suits and pink set, that ‘crackhead’ lapped you lonnggggggggggg ago.”

N.O.R.E. caught flak for the Budden interview in numerous ways. Fans felt he was referencing the late Combat Jack at one point, which Budden later addressed on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“N.O.R.E. sat there and sent some shots at, seemingly, Loud Speaker Network and Combat Jack,” he said. “He didn’t name names. He said ‘Tax’ but he didn’t name names. Anybody that know Joe know the respect that I have for Combat Jack. You will never hear me utter one bad word about Combat Jack … If I would’ve known that that’s what N.O.R.E. was trying to do, and I still don’t know that ’cause I’m not taking the internet’s word for anything. But if I thought that he was doing that, I would’ve stopped him in his tracks.”