Cam’ron Drags Melyssa Ford For Implying He May Have Had Sex With Minors In The 90s 

Cam’ron warned Melyssa Ford to “tread lightly” and rejected her apology for implying he might have had sex with underage girls.

He took to Instagram Wednesday (December 6) with a throwback photo of himself and Ford and a few words for the podcaster.

“I told the b#### “don’t touch me” when we took this pic,” Cam wrote. “F### you and ya apology!! Stay strong and Stand on business!! We just busy at the moment, we’ll get to you soon boo,” he wrote alongside a face blowing a kiss emoji.

He also clarified, “nothing violent!! Before you accuse us of more s### that’s inaccurate.”

Cam’ron was reacting to a comment Melyssa Ford made during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast when the hosts discussed a story Cam and Ma$e told on their podcast about “gangbanging b######,” at a brothel back in the 90s.

“Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that w#### house?” Ford asked.

Cam’ron and Ma$e also addressed Melyssa Ford on one of the latest episodes of It Is What It Is.

“Tread lightly,” Cam warned. “Be careful. I tell you one thing, I know a lot of people in ICE. Snipers, sharpshooters and I know people in ICE. I’ll have you escorted back up across the border. Be careful. It screams desperation, but we’ll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out. I’ll get her out the damn country. I’ll make two calls, man.”

Melyssa Ford subsequently apologized to Cam’ron, admitting, “I should never have made that insinuation.”