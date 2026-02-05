Cam’ron Explains J. Cole Lawsuit: ‘It Was Never About Money’

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron addressed his J. Cole lawsuit on Talk With Flee, saying it was about keeping your word as a man, not money or missing interviews.

Cam’ron broke his silence about his legal battle with J. Cole during a recent episode of Talk With Flee. The Harlem rapper made it clear the lawsuit was never about money.

“It was never really about the money, just about keeping your word as a man,” Cam’ron said on his Revolt podcast. He explained that his frustration stemmed from J. Cole backing out of their original agreement.

The dispute centers on Cole’s track “Ready ’24” from his 2024 project, Might Delete Later. Cam’ron recorded vocals for the song in June 2022 under specific conditions that Cole later ignored.

According to court documents, Cole initially agreed to either collaborate on a future track or appear on Cam’ron’s sports show, It Is What It Is.

Neither happened.

Cole then released “Ready ’24” in April 2024 without fulfilling the collaboration agreement. Cam’ron was credited only as a co-composer, not as a performer, despite his vocals appearing on the track.

The legal battle has escalated significantly since October 2025. J. Cole recently hired entertainment attorney Samantha W. Frankel from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP to fight the case.

Frankel’s firm brings serious firepower to Cole’s defense. The commercial litigation specialist is based in the firm’s New York office and focuses on complex entertainment disputes.

Cam’ron originally sued Cole and Universal Music Group, seeking at least $500,000 in royalties. He recently dismissed his claims against Universal without prejudice, meaning he could refile those claims later.

However, Cam continued his legal battle against Cole and his company, Cole World Inc. The timing comes as Cole gears up for major career moves.

The North Carolina rapper will drop his highly anticipated album, The Fall Off, on February 6.

The project is rumored to be his final studio album before retirement. But Cam’ron faces his own legal complications that could delay any potential payout.

A federal lien filed by photographer Djamilla Rosa Cochran has legally frozen any potential earnings Cam’ron might receive from his lawsuit against Cole. The lien stems from a $51,221.50 judgment Cochran secured in February 2024.

Cochran successfully sued Cam’ron for copyright infringement over her iconic 2003 photo of him in a pink fur coat and matching hat during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

The lien may delay Cam’ron’s potential payday, but it doesn’t reflect a financial crisis.