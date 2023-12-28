Cam’ron Talks Shooting His Shot At Halle Berry Before Becoming Famous

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Larenz Tate is part of the ‘It Is What It Is’ podcaster’s story too.

Cam’ron recently stopped by All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. In addition to discussing sports and Hip-Hop on the show, the Harlem native also talked about an encounter with Hollywood legend Halle Berry in Los Angeles.

“I’m at the ATM and n##### is like, ‘Yo, that’s Halle Berry next to you!’ I ain’t got no haircut, I got no shirt on. I’m like, ‘Yo, let me talk to you real quick.’” Cam’ron said.

The Diplomats leader continued, “She’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no. You have to relax.’ I’m like, ‘Hear me out, hear me out.’ So she’s walking to her car mad fast and I’m following her and I had a cassette tape.”

“So she rolled her window down this much. There was a n#### in the passenger seat laid back. I slid the s### through there and gave her my promotional tape,” Cam’ron stated.

Additionally, Cam went on to say he ran into actor Larenz Tate at the American Music Awards six years after his face-to-face with Halle Berry. The Menace II Society star shared some interesting information with the “Oh Boy” hitmaker.

“Larenz Tate was like, ‘Yo, my n####, I f### with you. You’re one of my favorites. You my n####, for years. You know that was me in the passenger seat with Halle when you slid that joint in there.’ I said, ‘That was you my n####?'” Cam’ron told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.