Cam’ron Threatens To Sue Melyssa Ford, Claims She Used To Have Sex In Bathrooms For Money

The beef between Cam’ron and Melyssa Ford is not over. A future round in the fight could include courtroom drama.

Melyssa Ford ignited the bad blood after criticizing Cam’ron for comments he and Ma$e made on the It Is What It Is sports show. Cam and Ma$e retold a story about “gangbanging” sex workers in the early 1990s.

In response, Melyssa Ford suggested the two New York-bred rappers may have committed a crime. The Joe Budden Podcast co-host said, “Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that w#### house?”

Ford later publicly apologized to Cam and Ma$e. The popular ex-video model from Canada eventually admitted, “I apologize. I should never have made that insinuation.”

Cam’ron fired back at Ford on It Is What It Is and on Instagram. His IG post included a photo with Ford. The caption read, “I told the b#### ‘don’t touch me’ when we took this pic. F### you and ya apology!!”

Apparently, Cam still holds some animosity towards Melyssa Ford. The Purple Haze album creator returned to social media to deliver another message for the former Blood, Sweat & Heels cast member.

“I could have went straight to Ice-T f##### you in the bathroom for $2,000 when you were f###### doing waitressing. I didn’t even go there. You used to f### in the bathroom!” Cam’ron alleged.

Later in the Instagram Live session, Cam claimed his IG post about Ford caused the platform to ban him from live-streaming for two days. He then seemingly threatened to file a lawsuit against Melyssa Ford and possibly The Joe Budden Podcast.

“I was going to leave it alone but then she said sorry which the sorry wasn’t even genuine. That s### was fake,” Cam’ron stated. “I don’t know who even convinced her to do the s###. But whoever did that was smart ’cause now if I sue n##### for defamation of character, I’m a sucker, right?

The Dipset leader continued, “Now if I sue y’all n##### for defamation of character, I’m a sucker. Well, I might be a sucker, I just might be. I don’t know yet. I’m thinking about it, pause.