Cam’ron Roasts Angel Reese Despite Previously Shooting His Shot  

Cam’ron previously offered to pay Angel Reese’s fines, but now the rapper is roasting the WNBA star following a recent admission.

Cam’ron and Ma$e poked fun at Angel Reese after the WNBA star opened up about her finances.

During a recent Instagram Live, the Chicago Sky power forward revealed she “wouldn’t even be able to live” on her $74,000 basketball salary alone.

“I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all,” she stated. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at [in Chicago]. Let me do the math real quick.”

Reese began to make the calculation but admitted that she didn’t know how much her salary was and was unsure if she had paid her car note.

After noting her rent was $8,000 per month, Reese added, “I’m living beyond my means!”

Angel Reese claims her WNBA salary doesn’t even pay her rent, which is roughly $8k a month, and that she gets most of her money from engagement she gets from people hating on her.



“Hatin pays them bills baby… The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all” pic.twitter.com/KZehPsWOjC — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 16, 2024

Cam’ron, who previously offered to pay Angel Reese’s WNBA fine, was unimpressed with her remarks and roasted her on the latest episode of his sports talk show “It Is What It Is.”

“I didn’t like the video cuz there was a few things that threw me off,” he said. “I’m not gonna say things that I usually would say ‘cuz I like Angel Reese and I think she is cute. But it was just certain things that…”

From there, Cam’ron recounted Angel Reese’s conversation about her bills, expressing his “personal disappointment” over her calculations.

“First, she don’t know how much she make a year, let’s start there,” Cam joked. “Secondly, she says, ‘How much is my rent?’ So, you don’t you don’t know what your rent is?”

Judging from his remarks, Cam’ron is no longer interested in Angel Reese.

“You know, I come up here and I act like I only want w#####,” he said. “That’s why I’m single cuz I can’t find it all. I want everything.”

Cam’ron Fails To Meet Angel Reese’s Height Requirement

Nonetheless, it appears Cam’ron was never in with a shot with Angel Reese in the first place. In addition to the considerable age gap, Reese, who stands at 6-foot-3 tall recently revealed her man must be several inches taller than her.

“He gotta be tall,” she said of any potential partners on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. While Reese set her requirements at “six-seven, six-eight,” Cam’ron once told ESPN, “It ain’t like I’m 6’7”, I’m 6-foot with shoes on.”

After getting the jokes off, Cam’ron acknowledged that Reese likely has “a lot of money” coming in from endorsement. He also advised Reese to watch her money and the people around her very closely.

“I don’t know if she’s having fun or whatever, but in all seriousness, Angel Reese, make sure you stay on top of these financial advisors, these accountants, these people taking care of your money. Because they’ll steal your s### in the middle of the night.”