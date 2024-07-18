Antonio Brown Thirsts Over Angel Reese Amid Lil Kim Dating Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was spotted getting touchy-feely with Lil Kim at a recent party before lusting after Angel Reese on social media.

Antonio “AB” Brown is lusting over Angel Reese after sparking rumors he’s dating Lil Kim after the pair were spotted locking lips and getting cozy at a recent event.

On Wednesday (July 17), AB shared his reaction to a viral photo of the Chicago Sky forward. The image features an off-duty Reese courtside wearing short shorts, showing off her toned legs. AB quote-tweeted the image, posting a video caption-less video of dogs humping.

While his display of thirst attracted some backlash, AB was unrepentant. “Bro is 36 fetishizing a 22 year old smh,” one user replied to his post. AB fired back, “N#### you gay.”

Just before thirsting after Angel Reese, AB shared photos from his recent link-up with Lil Kim. The pair sparked dating rumors after putting on a very touchy-feely display at a party thrown by music manager Big Fendi in New York last Saturday, July 13.

Footage from the event showed AB putting his head on Kim’s breast while she performed the Junior M.A.F.I.A. classic “Get Money.” Another photo from the party shows Ab and Lil Kim kissing.

He then posted a selfie wearing a t-shirt with a large bee emblem, presumably showing love to Queen Bee, Lil Kim.

Fans in AB’s comment section were divided, with some encouraging a possible romance while others weren’t as keen.

“He looks like he’s so into Her…. I ain’t mad at it!!!! That’s a [queen] Sir as you should!” one person shared while another stated, “Looks like sexual assault.”

Prior to getting flirty with AB, Lil Kim was rumored to be dating rapper Tayy Brown. In April, the NYC rap icon sparked speculation after sharing footage from Brown’s birthday party that left fans wondering exactly what their dynamic was.