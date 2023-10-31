Lil Kim Overcomes Wardrobe Malfunction By Tossing Her Panties Into The Crowd  At ONE Musicfest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim made the best of a bad situation when her panties began slipping off during her set at Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest.

Lil Kim knows how to make the best of a bad situation, as fans at ONE Musicfest soon discovered.

The NYC icon was performing at the Atlanta festival over the weekend (October 28) when something went wrong during her set. She was sashaying across the stage when she suddenly realized her panties began slipping down.

However, instead of feeling embarrassed or rushing backstage to fix her outfit, Lil Kim embraced the moment.

“What do I got for y’all next?” she asked, teasing the crowd. “Panties coming down.” She then stepped out of her underwear, which by then had fallen to her ankles. The audience were barely able to take in what was happening before she made her next move.

“How about this?” she said as she launched her panties into the crowd. Check out the video below.

Lil kim is the LAST person id ever want to see throw their panties into a crowd 😭 pic.twitter.com/qKNdVXQdF0 — K🌬️ (@lSoldKenCrack) October 30, 2023

Footage of Lil Kim launching her panties into the crowd began circulating online, with fans giving it a mixed response.

“Okay but when I’m in the building I don’t get no panties thrown at me I’m jealous,” one fan wrote. “You wanna Bee’z betta not talk to me for the rest of the year until I get some Lil’Kim panties.” Another added, “I want them panties period prob smell like starburst.”

Others were not so enthusiastic over the underwear saga. “Idk but something about lil Kim throwin her panties in the audience don’t sit right with me,” one X user penned. “2023 Lil Kim panties hit me in the crowd and imma be irritated,” one person agreed.

Check out the reactions below.

Okay but when I’m in the building I don’t get no panties thrown at me I’m jealous 😑 You wanna Bee’z betta not talk to me for the rest of the year until I get some Lil’Kim panties 🤭🤭🤭🤭😭 #LilKim #Curious #OneMusicFest https://t.co/mNuuRRbkcM — ArrogantBoii (@ArrogantBoii_) October 30, 2023

I want them panties period 😩 prob smell like starburst 🥰 https://t.co/OVjbW6WrLj — Lil Kim The Queen Beeeee (@LilKimDaGoddes_) October 31, 2023

Idk but something about lil Kim throwin her panties in the audience don’t sit right with me🥴 — Lo (@justLotho) October 30, 2023

2023 Lil Kim panties hit me in the crowd and imma be irritated 😂. — Soufside Mal Popovich ⁶𓅓 𝟜:𝟜𝟜 (@Mali_Mal) October 31, 2023

