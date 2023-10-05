Cam’ron Says He Sold Angel Dust To Method Man Too Following Big L Reveal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man said Big L used to sell the Wu-Tang Clan member angel dust, prompting Cam’ron to chime in with more details.

Cam’ron said Big L wasn’t the only rapper providing angel dust to Method Man back in the day. The Dipset artist claimed he also sold drugs to the Wu-Tang Clan member in reaction to an anecdote from the Drink Champs podcast.

“Yo @methodmanofficial I served u a couple times,” Cam’ron wrote on Instagram. “(Pause) I just wasn’t famous yet. listen to slide 2. #DangerZoneAlumni.”

Cam’ron included a relevant snippet from his song “Toast to Me” in the Instagram post. The track appeared on his 2019 album Purple Haze 2.

“I’m from a dust block where some of Wu-Tang used to come and place they orders at,” he rapped on the song.

Cam’ron reiterated his involvement after Method Man recalled getting angel dust from Big L on an episode of Drink Champs. Tical unexpectedly revealed the D.I.T.C. rapper used to sell him drugs when asked to choose between Big L and Biggie Smalls.

“Big L used to sell me my wet,” Method Man told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Big L used to sell me dust, n#### … I used to get that s### from Big L uptown.”

Method Man’s comments left N.O.R.E. stunned.

“I’m not gon’ lie to you,” N.O.R.E. said. “I think that’s the first time I’ve ever been shocked like that on Drink Champs.”

Watch the clip and listen to the Cam’ron snippet below.