Method Man Claims Big L Used To Sell Him Angel Dust 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Method Man left his Drink Champs hosts stunned after revealing that Big L used to sell him angel dust back in the day.

N.O.R.E. received the biggest shock he’s ever had on Drink Champs after asking Method Man to pick the better rapper, the Notorious B.I.G. or Big L.

While the hosts were presumably ready to delve into a standard Hip-Hop debate, the Wu-Tang Clan member derailed the interview with his unexpected answer. Instead of picking one of the fallen NYC emcees, Meth made a revelation that left N.O.R.E. dumbfounded.

“Well, check this, right? Big L used to sell me my wet,” Method Man announced. A confused N.O.R.E. repeated Meth’s response for clarification.

“Big L used to sell me dust, n####,” Method Man confirmed before adding, “I used to get that s### from Big L uptown.”

Meanwhile, the Power actor’s candid response prompted N.O.R.E. to make his own revelation.

“I’m not gone’ lie to you. I think that’s the first time I’ve ever been shocked like that on Drink Champs,”,” he admitted as Method Man laughed. “I’m gone’ be honest, this is, like, the first time.”

Although he initially hesitated to answer the original question, asking, “why y’all doing that?” the Staten Island Hip-Hop icon eventually addressed who is the better rapper, Biggie or Big L.

“With that being said, both,” he added. Check out the clip below.

Method Man has previously opened up about using angel dust. He admitted he was high while recording his debut solo album, Tical, in 1994.

“I didn’t know what was at stake when I did that first video ‘Bring the Pain’ [and] came to the set dusted,” Methos said during a 2003 MTV interview. “That’s why I looked crazy like that … N##### was high! Not just weed high. Dust. Angel dust high.”