Method Man Backs Redman’s Decision To Leave ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ 

Method Man has opened up about Redman’s decision to walk away from Power Book II: Ghost following the rapper’s abrupt departure from the role of Theo Rollins after just three episodes.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Monday (Jun. 12), Meth discussed the reason for Redman’s absence.

“You really wanna know why? He wouldn’t get the jab,” Method Man explained. “At least that’s what I heard. Did I talk to Redman about it, No? … S### like that don’t even need to be said. He’s not the first or the last person that’ll probably happen to.”

He added: “Redman, he made a decision and I stick by whatever that decision was. If he feels that was best for him, I agree with him.”

Fans were shocked to discover Redman was seemingly replaced overnight by Jordan Mahome after appearing in three episodes of season two of the series.

“I walked away from it because they wanted me to be vaccinated and I’m not vaccinating s###, ” Redman clarified during an interview with HitStory Makers in late 2022.

Method Man previously spoke to AllHipHop.com about his excitement to work with his rhyme partner when Redman was first hired.

“Redman is a consummate professional like myself. If anything, I owe him a lot because he actually showed me how to perform correctly on stage — whether people remember or not,” Method Man explained. “He had been in the game two years prior than what I had been. So, when you put us on screen, that resonates. We have chemistry.”