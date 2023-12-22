Cam’ron Says Kanye West Is “Crazy When It’s Convenient”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron, who worked with Kanye West on several songs in the past, said he’s never seen Ye act crazy in person.

Cam’ron disputed the notion of simply describing Kanye West as crazy during an appearance on Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast. The Dipset member believed there was a method to the madness when asked about his thoughts on Ye.

“Kanye, he crazy with who he wanna play crazy with,” Cam said. “That n#### crazy when it’s convenient.”

Cam’ron collaborated with Kanye during Dipset’s glory days. Ye produced several Cam songs, including “Dead or Alive” and the single “Down and Out.”

Years later, Cam’ron took shots at Kanye on the 2017 song “Coleslaw.” Cam also dissed Kanye on Dipset’s 2018 album Diplomatic Ties, calling Ye an Uncle Tom on “Intro: Stay Down.”

Cam’ron downplayed any beef with Kanye in 2019. He reiterated all was well between the two on the All the Smoke podcast.

“Every time I see Kanye—I seen Kanye about a year and a half, two years ago … n#### was sane as a m###########,” Cam told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “He was like, ‘Sup Cam? Sup n####, you need some beats?’ N####, I’m like, ‘Yeah’ … Two days later, n#### going crazy on the news and all types of s###. Every time I see Kanye, he’s perfectly fine. I’ve never seen a crazy Kanye, personally, ever.”

Kanye infamously lost several business deals after going on antisemitic rants in 2022. Adidas was the most notable company to cut ties with Ye, ending their successful Yeezy partnership.

Adidas said Ye’s comments and actions were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” The split caused problems for Adidas, which still has roughly $320 million worth of unsold Yeezy shoes in its inventory. The company’s CEO conceded it may need to write off the remaining inventory as it tries to recover from the loss of Yeezy.