Kanye West Claims African Americans Aren’t Black: “We’re Indian”  

In a new rant, Kanye West shared his belief that African Americans are not Black but are actually “Indian,” or rather Indigenous Americans.

After claiming Black people are Jewish in the shocking “death con 3” post that got him banned from Twitter, Kanye West now believes African Americans are all, in fact, descendants of “Indians,” or rather, Indigenous Americans.

A clip has surfaced from Ye’s unhinged rant over the weekend, where he took aim at various targets, including everybody from JAY-Z and Travis Scott to Donald Trump and Drake.

“Who cares about crazy?” Kanye asked before adding, “and by the way, we’re not Black. How ‘bout that? We’re not Black, n####. We’re Indian, we’re Native American. How many of your grandmothers got Indian in y’all family.”

He then questioned, “But what happened to the Indian? Show me Black on the planet.”

West noticed somebody stopped filming, and he paused his tirade. “Why you stop recording?” he asked as his guest made her excuses. “Nah, ‘cause you think I sound crazy.”

Ye continued, adding, ”We’re not Black. Race was made up.”

The polarizing artist came under fire last week after donning a black KKK-style hood during a listening event for his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures.

Kanye West’s controversial antisemitic and anti-Black statements earned him a social media ban. He also lost lucrative deals and partnerships in the fallout.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also,” Ye wrote alongside the “death con 3” statement that resulted in a Twitter ban in October last year.