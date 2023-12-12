Kanye West’s Latest Attention-Seeking Stunt Is Black “Klu Klux Klan” Hood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is once again a trending Twitter (X) topic after he appeared at his album listening party wearing a black “KKK” hood. The polarizing rapper showed up at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami to preview his forthcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. During a performance of the title track—which includes the line “How I’m antisemitic?/I just f#### a Jewish b####”—West stood there proudly in the inflammatory garb.

West made sure to invite several of those who contributed to the album onstage, including Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, Offset, Kodak Black and Lil Durk—even his 10-year-old daughter, North West, who debuts a verse. While the music was indeed a focal point, West’s choice of attire drew the most attention on social media.

Kanye West brought out the infamous hood again💀 pic.twitter.com/XFMefXjIMe — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) December 12, 2023

Several people who commented pointed out Kanye West’s ever-loyal fans were ready to defend anything he did—including making a mockery of something that has historically caused Black people so much pain. As one person wrote, “Kanye is at his listening party full of rapists and abusers after his full year of antisemitism and his fans want me to believe that him wearing a pointy hood is to convey a positive message.”

Kanye dick riders woke up ready to defend the KKK hood — Keem (@seanakeem) December 12, 2023

Another added, “People who love Kanye woke up today fully ready to defend the black KKK hood.” Others reminded people he perpetuated the same look in his “Black Skinheads (stylized as “BLKKK SKKKN HEAD”) video. Whatever the case for doing it in the wake of his antisemitic controversy remains to be explained, but the memes are plentiful. Check some of them out below.

Kanye’s manager when he sees him in a hood pic.twitter.com/DU7QBNRFFG — Dmitre (@DmitreJO) December 12, 2023

kanye got the kkk hood on. this is our 9/11 pic.twitter.com/6KAuOH5yXn — justin🦕 (@FatassEmbiid) December 12, 2023

bro kanye just had to pull up in a kkk hoodpic.twitter.com/456KqkZnNG — drg. (@drgfromnyc) December 12, 2023

seeing kanye promote ¥$ #vultures // to then later in the day see him with a black *** hood on pic.twitter.com/iydNcbHXhf — troy forbes 🧉 (@troytravforb) December 12, 2023

I don’t know how people still f### with him. I’ll never forget what he has said and did. F### Kanye! @kanyewest Kanye West Wears KKK-Style Black Hood At ‘Vultures’ Album Listening Party https://t.co/CE20kZcRDv — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) December 12, 2023