North West Debuts Song With Father Kanye During “Vultures” Listening Event: Watch 

10-year-old North West appeared onstage with her father, Kanye West, and his “Vultures” collaborator Ty Dolla $ign.

After switching their venue at the eleventh hour, the duo finally unveiled their joint album at a “Vultures Rave” listening event at Wynwood Marketplace Miami. Ye and Ty Dolla were joined onstage by several of their fellow collaborators, including Chris Brown, Offset, Lil Durk, Kodak Black and Freddie Gibbs.

However, one of the first songs unveiled featured a very special collaborator, Ye’s 10-year-old daughter with Kim Kardashian, North West.

The little girl lip-synced along to the song while dancing alongside her father and the other artists.

“I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year,” North West raps on the unreleased track. ”It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie.” Watch a clip from the performance below and check out the livestream at the end of the page.

Ye previewed a song with his daughter North West pic.twitter.com/wfl0ehtQAo — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 12, 2023

Kanye West donned a black hood reminiscent of those worn in white by members of the Ku Klux Klan to perform his controversial track, “Vultures.”

The song, which also features Bump J, was previewed last month and includes Ye rapping, “How I’m anti-semitic?/I just f#### a Jewish b####.”

The track sparked condemnation from Jewish organizations, specifically the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee.

Elsewhere during the livestream, Kanye West previewed a song about “Beautiful big t#### butt naked women” featuring Freddie Gibbs.

While Playboi Carti was set to appear, Kanye West announced he was late flying in. However, the venue refused to allow them extra time. “Turn the speakers off, we got to go,” Kanye West announced to close the show.