Jewish Group Calls Kanye West An “Unrepentant Antisemite” Over “Vultures” Lyrics

The ADL accuses Ye of spewing hatred against the Jewish community.

Once again, Kanye West faces accusations of supporting anti-semitism. His latest song has ignited condemnation from Jewish organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, collectively known as ¥$, released “Vultures” featuring Bump J on November 22. The track includes Ye rapping, “How I’m anti-semitic? I just f##### a Jewish b####.”

Previously, West faced widespread backlash for his complimentary remarks about German dictator Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. He also associated himself with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Those comments and actions eventually led to corporations like Gap and Adidas parting ways with the controversial entertainer. The Anti-Defamation League was among the most vocal critics of Kanye West in 2022.

According to TMZ, the ADL is now denouncing West for his “Vultures” lyrics. The Jonathan Greenblatt-led group referred to Ye as an “unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist.”

In addition, an ADL spokesperson told the celebrity news outlet, “At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred.”

The American Jewish Committee also took issue with Kanye West’s “I just f##### a Jewish b####” line. The Jewish advocacy group’s Richard Hirschhaut ripped the Grammy winner for rapping those words in the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable,” Richard Hirschhaut told TMZ.