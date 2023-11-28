Kanye West Performs “Vultures” Live For First Time As Lil Durk Label War Heats Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The performance comes as the controversial rapper is reportedly attempting to buy Lil Durk out of his contract with Alamo Records.

Kanye West performed “Vultures” live for the first time in Dubai over the weekend, his first new song since his 2022 antisemitic controversy. West was joined by Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, who appear on the official version of the track. The performance comes as West is reportedly attempting to buy Lil Durk out of his contract with Alamo Records. According to multiple outlets, West is apparently upset the label’s founder/CEO, Todd Moscowitz, refused to clear Lil Durk for another song he worked on for West’s forthcoming album.

“Vultures” is already stirring up plenty of discourse. Chris Brown was forced to defend himself after fans noticed him dancing to the song at the Dubai club where West, Ty and Durk performed. They accused Brown of being antisemitic for dancing to the line, “I can’t be antisemitic/I just f##### a Jewish b####.”

Brown, taking to his Instagram Stories, insisted, “In no way shape or form am I antisemetic [sic] !!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This is for the million of young kids that look up to [me] and may be confused.”

He added, “Let me make this perfectly clear before yall try to use me as a pawn. Ima Piru. I ain’t Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s### won’t be no s###!!! I’m trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your f###ing day!”

Of course, Brown was immediately dragged for bringing up his alleged gang ties while trying to convince everyone he wasn’t a hateful person.