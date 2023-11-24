Kanye West Parties With Wife, Chris Brown & More In Abu Dhabi Amid Breakup Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Maybe this means the new album is on the way.

It appears Kanye West managed to bring several of his close collaborators all the way out to his current post in the United Arab Emirates for a celebration of some sort.

According to a recent post circulating on Twitter (X), Kanye West and his current wife, Bianca Censori, were joined by artists such as Chris Brown, CyHi, Vory and Bump J for an exclusive party in Abu Dhabi at Atlantis. Ty Dolla $ign, who’s in the process of working with West on their collaborative album, was also reportedly in attendance. While it’s unclear exactly when the party occurred, the vibes were high and positive during the shindig judging from the clip circulating on social media. West’s recent “Vultures” single can be heard playing in the background and CB was loving it, considering he was singing along word-for-word to the record.

The appearance of Ye’s wife Censori is also notable given the recent reports that her friends and family convinced her to leave West, who allegedly “Brainwashed” her into becoming a “wife robot.” However, the pair were seemingly enjoying one another’s company during the recent party and effectively putting to bed any rumors of a break-up. Could this mean that the project is right around the corner?

Check out the clip of the star-studded function below.