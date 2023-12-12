Kanye West Ty Dolla $ign Livestream “Vultures” Listening Event 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are livestreaming their “Vultures Rave,” listening event ahead of the release of their joint album.

It’s not a Kanye West album release without delays, multiple listening events and unexpected twists and turns, and “Vultures,” his latest project with Ty Dolla $ign is no different.

The duo’s much-hyped collaborative album Vultures is due later this week and was initially set to be rolled out at a listening event at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida, on December 12.

However, a spokesperson for the mall denied the “Vultures Rave,” listening event was going down after Ty Dolla $ign promoted it on social media.

“Rumors have been circulating that a Kanye West listening party will take place at Sawgrass Mills tomorrow,” management said. “This is simply not true.”

Nonetheless, Ye managed to secure another venue for his “Vultures Rave,” at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami.

Furthermore, the event is being broadcast to fans via a YouTube livestream. Although scheduled to start at midnight, the duo are keeping everybody waiting.

Shortly before 2 A.M. EST Ye’s children who appeared onstage with his wife, Bianca Censori. Kanye West and Ty Dolla eventually popped out on stage around 30 minutes later alongside Lil Durk and Freddie Gibbs, kicking off the show with “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

Ye with the fam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ES1OmaHFvP — RH (@RihYe_) December 12, 2023

Earlier this week, Kanye West announced a release date for his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. The pair previewed some tracks at various locations during Art Basel, the Miami annual art fair. Although he teased a Friday (December 15) release, fans have become accustomed to multiple delays.