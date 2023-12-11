Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures Rave” Plans Go Up In Flames

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign intended to host an event at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida on December 12.

A Florida mall denied Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s arrangements for a “Vultures Rave,” which was supposedly scheduled for Tuesday (December 12). A spokesperson for Sawgrass Mills shut down talks of the event happening at the mall after Ty Dolla $ign promoted it on social media.

“No, there’s no event, no performance,” the spokesperson told the Miami New Times. “It’s false.”

Sawgrass Mills is located in Sunrise, which is near Miami. The mall’s management dismissed the alleged “Vultures Rave” as nothing more than a rumor.

“Rumors have been circulating that a Kanye West listening party will take place at Sawgrass Mills tomorrow,” management said. “This is simply not true.”

Talks of a rave emerged after Kanye popped up at local spots in the Miami area over the weekend. He previewed songs from Vultures, his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, at Miami’s Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. Snippets of the tracks surfaced on social media.

Ty Dolla $ign announced the “Vultures Rave” in an Instagram post on Sunday (December 10). He said the event would be held at the Sawgrass Mills at midnight on December 12. Kanye invited Playboi Carti to the rave, according to Carti’s Instagram Stories.

Kanye’s upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign will be the controversial rapper/producer’s first release since his unfinished album Donda 2. Ye dropped a version of Donda 2 exclusively on the Stem Player but never released the completed project. The Stem Player’s parent company Kano Computing eventually cut ties with Kanye due to his antisemitism.

Ye claimed his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign will drop on Friday (December 15), but many of Ye’s release dates have come and gone with no music in the past. Ty Dolla $ign did share the tracklist for the project on Instagram.

Check out the Vultures tracklist below.