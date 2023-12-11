Kanye West Teases Music With Playboi Carti, Quavo, Future & More In Miami Takeover

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Does this mean the album is really dropping on December 15?

As if the mysterious “Vultures” merch wasn’t enough of a sign, Kanye West has taken the hype of his new album a step further by previewing records from his LP in Miami.

Over the weekend, West was spotted at several local hot spots, including a trendy brunch spot in Wynnwood where he and his wife Bianca Censori entertained the entire restaurant with a live rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands” and Liv Lounge, where he and Ty Dolla $ign treated club-goers to a surprise concert.

Kanye West performing “All of the Lights” at Liv Miami last night pic.twitter.com/a9if3EBIsU — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 11, 2023

However, one of Ye’s most potent pop-ups over the weekend appears to be the impromptu playback session he hosted at a bar. Several videos from the event appear to show Kanye spoon-feeding the DJ track after track of his new and unreleased records, such as the Backstreet Boys-sampling “Everybody” and “Paid” featuring Future. Rich The Kid has apparently heard the entire album because he commented on a viral Twitter (X) video featuring the “Everybody” snippet and praised the track—and the album.

“One of my favorites on the album,” Rich The Kid wrote on X in a tweet stamped with fireball and face-palm emojis.

One of my favorites on the album 🔥🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rich The Kid (@richthekid) December 10, 2023

And to top it all off, Carti and multiple other Kanye West insiders shared messages they’d received directly from Ye that appear to reveal his plans for the rollout of the album. According to one of the screenshots circulating, West planning to drop the album on December 15 and host a listening event days earlier at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday (December 12).

Check out the post below for the full comprehensive guide of the Ye album leaks thus far below.