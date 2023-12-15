Kanye West Accuses Former Trainer Of Killing Aaron Carter During Unhinged Rant

The polarizing artist was expected to release his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign but instead went at everybody.

Kanye West was expected to release his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, on Friday (December 15). But instead of delivering the project, he went on a wild, unhinged rant about everybody from JAY-Z and Travis Scott to Donald Trump and Drake. He was particularly upset nobody “supported” him as his reputation crumbled.

Simultaneously, he used the same harmful language to the Jewish community that landed him in hot water while accusing his former trainer, Harley Pasternak, of killing Aaron Carter.

“I don’t want to hear s### from any Jewish n#### talkin’ bout, ‘Oh he’s in an episode. Harley followed me to the f###### hotel. That n#### killed Aaron Carter and now they acting like they won’t clear a Backstreeet Boys sample […] N###as be hanging around these n###as for the money on some Mike Rubin s###. I slap the s### out of Mike Rubin I see that n###a man. You know what I’m saying? Yo, f### these n###as bro…I’m on my Farrakhan Don s### right now bro.

“Because guess what? These Yeezy’s gonna sell. They sabotaged the show today. They sabotaged the Instagram. They cut off the f###ing adidas contract. Then they wanna go get light-skinned Ye. You get what I’m saying?”

Of course, that was only the beginning. West continued bashing adidas, who cut ties with him over his last antisemitic tirade, saying, “Y’all ain’t stop that adidas s###. Y’all n###as let adidas crash the richest n###a of all time. I put up one tweet and then Ari Emanuel put, ‘Oh we gotta drop this n###a’ and all n###as just watched. The only n###a that had the Trump hat.

“The only n###a that went and got them billions. The only n###a that break through all kinds of ideas in fashion. I’ve been called a f##### so many times for tight jeans. I got n###as from Chicago that I take care of that still try to sell me.”

He then referenced former Gangster Disciple Larry Hoover and the benefit he did with Drake. He continued, “Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I’m saying. N###a just ’cause I had a car n###a. F### everybody n###a. That’s what I’m trying to say to you n###as right f###ing now n###a. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. JAY-Z, this is what you been waiting for. adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim [Kardashian], this is what you been waiting for.”

Aaron Carter, who is also the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, died of a drug overdose in November 2022. His cause of death was attributed to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax. The autopsy report also indicated Carter was “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the drugs he took which contributed to his death by drowning.

As for Harley Pasternak, West ran into him at Atlantis the Royal Dubai on November 20. Harley was at the concierge desk making a dinner reservation when the run-in occurred. West apparently tried to hug Pasternak, but he rebuffed his attempt at an embrace and instead, asked the concierge to call security.