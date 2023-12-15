Playboi Carti Shares Surprise Kanye West-Assisted Video “2024”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti dropped the new Kanye West-assisted single after teasing the follow up to his chart-topping 2020 album, “Whole Lotta Red.”

Playboi Carti is blessing his fans with a new Kanye West-assisted music video in time for Christmas.

A month after teasing the long-awaited follow-up to his chart-topping 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red, and less than a week after dropping a video for “UR THE MOON,” Carti has returned with visuals for a surprise new track.

On Friday (December 1) Playboi Carti returned with “2024,” produced by Kanye West, Earl on the Beat, and the duo Ojivolta.

The visuals feature West donning the controversial black KKK-style hood that raised eyebrows during his recent Vultures listening event.

Carti was at the Vultures rave and is rumored to be on the new Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign offering. The project was expected to drop at midnight on December 15, but failed to materialize.

Meanwhile, “2024” is expected to land on Carti’s upcoming album, rumored to be titled: I AM MUSIC. He addressed the project during a November interview with Numéro Berlin.

“I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing,” Carti explained. “I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting.”