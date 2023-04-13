Cam’ron Slapped With Lawsuit Over Famous Pink Coat & Flip Phone Photo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron allegedly used the 2003 photo for his merchandise but never received the photographer’s permission.

A photographer sued Cam’ron for selling merchandise featuring a memorable photo of the Dipset member.

According to Billboard, Djamilla Cochran filed a lawsuit against Cam’ron in New Jersey on Tuesday (April 11). Cochran accused the rapper of using her photo of him without licensing it.

Cochran photographed Cam’ron wearing a pink coat with a matching flip phone in 2003. The image quickly became part of Killa Cam’s brand.

Cam’ron allegedly plastered the image on t-shirts, hoodies and other items to sell on his Dipset Couture store. Cochran accused the Diplomats artist of ignoring several warnings about copyright infringement.

“Getty Images notified defendants of their infringing activities by mail and email on multiple occasions,” Cochran’s attorneys wrote, per Billboard. “Despite those notifications, defendants continued to sell merchandise and continued to display the photograph on website and accounts.”

Cam’ron was hit with the lawsuit a few days after facing backlash for his comments on a photo of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. Killa Cam took a shot at the Creed 3 co-stars after seeing an image of Majors embracing Jordan.

“The reason I didn’t go see Creed,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cam’ron denied he was homophobic in response to criticism of his remarks.