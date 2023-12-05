Cam’ron Still Waiting On Nia Long’s Response To Him Sliding In Her DMs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nia Long never opened an Instagram DM sent to her by Cam’ron after her split with NBA coach Ime Udoka in 2022.

Nia Long did not read a flirtatious message sent by Cam’ron after her highly publicized breakup with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoda. Killa Cam asked Long to check her DMs in hopes of her finally seeing what he wrote on Tuesday (December 5).

“Open your DMs when you get a chance Nia,” he said on his sports talk show It Is What It Is. “It’s still sitting there so you can read it personally.”

Cam’ron’s Instagram DM became a topic of conversation during a discussion about Udoka’s spat with LeBron James at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game. Udoka was married to Long but infamously cheated on her in a scandal that led to the Boston Celtics firing him last season.

Killa Cam’s co-hosts Ma$e and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson ended up playing a game of “Rate the Rizz,” reading Cam’ron’s DM to Long on the show. Ma$e could not stop laughing as he listened to Wilson read the message, which was written in October 2022.

“Your perseverance as a strong Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold,” Cam’ron wrote to Long. “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better than that. You’re a queen, and by the way, I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness were both destined for as a couple.”

Ma$e and Wilson praised Cam’ron’s attempt at shooting his shot. The Dipset member was proud of his efforts, thanking his co-hosts for respecting his game. Ma$e joked that Udoka lashed out at LeBron because the coach saw the DM to Long.

“I might’ve broke the chart with that rizz,” Cam’ron said. “That rizz was crazy.”

Read his DM to Long below.