Cam’ron Talks Drake Wearing Iconic Pink Fur At Apollo Show, Plus Why He Rejected £300K Offer To Buy It 

Cam’ron explained that he won’t sell the baby pink fur made famous after its debut at NYFW to just anybody, not even for $300,000.

While Cam’ron was “cool” with Drake wearing his iconic pink fur coat while performing alongside Dipset at legendary Harlem venue The Apollo last month, it still belongs to Cam, and he recently revealed he once turned down a $300,000 offer to buy it.

The Harlem native became an instant fashion icon after debuting the baby pink fur in 2022 during New York Fashion Week. His head-to-toe pink fit, including a matching pink fur headband, spawned countless replicas, and many tried to get their hands on the original item. However, Cam’ron insists he won’t sell it to just anybody, not even for $300,000.

I need Cam'ron to come out in his iconic pink fur #VERZUZ #DipsetVSTheLOX pic.twitter.com/5dBHLOOLjo — ; 🌙 ᴍᴏᴛʜᴀ (@Loving_OVOXO) August 4, 2021

“The people who offered it to me, I didn’t feel they deserved it,” Cam said during an appearance on Kevin Durant’s Boardroom platform. “It was more of a stat to them like, ‘I bought Cam’s jacket.’ It wasn’t really like they appreciated where that jacket came from.”

However, Cam’ron would consider selling to somebody that values the jacket’s history.

“If it makes sense to sell it to somebody who would appreciate it or put it where it’s gonna be seen and be stored that people know it’s my jacket, cool.

He added: “You got rich suburban kids who be like, ‘Hey Cam, my girlfriend really loves your pink jacket. I don’t really know too much about it but I’ll buy it for her. How much do you want for it?’ That type s###.

“These are booster babies. Their parents come from generational money to where they probably don’t know much about Hip Hop at all anyway, but they dealing with people who do.”

Cam’Ron Says The Pink Fur Is A Museum Piece

Cam’ron explained that he rarely wears the jacket and has only done so “maybe three” times. He “put it away” after all the attention it received when he debuted the fur at Fashion Week.

“The coat got its own personality — people wanna put it in museums,” he added. “So, the fur comes out once in a while if it make sense. But you know, for the Drake show being at the Apollo, I thought it would be cool to bring out.”

The Canadian superstar paid tribute to Dipset during his show, recognizing the Harlem rapper’s impact on him in the 1990s.

“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” Drake said after performing with the group.