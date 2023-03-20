Cam’ron Teases Advice Talk Show To Rival Dr. Phil

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Dipset leader insists he will say what people really need to hear.

Cameron Giles is more than just a Platinum-selling Hip Hop artist. The East Harlem native, better known as Cam’ron, is a media figure as well.

It looks as of Cam’ron wants to expand his work as an on-screen personality. After already launching the It Is What It Is sports talk show, the Dipset general may move into the “life strategies” space.

“It’s called Come And Talk To Me, where I give advice,” stated Cam’ron in an Instagram Story post. “I’m taking Dr. Phil and them n##### outta here. Dr. Phil, y’all n#####’ days are numbered. I’m taking everybody outta here.”

The Purple Haze album creator further warned longtime daytime television host Phil McGraw. He said, “Dr. Phil, you might as well wrap your s### up because I’m doing everybody Black or Brown, not even Black and Brown, every race.”

Apparently, Cam’ron will not hold back his opinions on a potential Come And Talk To Me program. The 47-year-old rapper/actor also focused his pitch on men who cheat on their significant other and how he would address that relationship drama.

“I’m gonna tell them the real advice they need to hear and stop trying to act like, ‘Well, we got my friend in the crowd, he’s a specialist. Hey, what do you think?’ Nah n####, stop cheating on a b####, n####. You be talking bout your girl’s crazy and all this crazy s###, but you be coming home at 5, 6, 7, 8 o’clock in the morning every morning,” offered Cam’ron.

In addition to dropping music projects like 2002’s Come Home with Me and 2004’s Purple Haze, Cam’ron also starred in films such as Paid in Full and Killa Season. The former Roc-A-Fella Records signee also hosted Paramount+’s Hip Hop My House series.