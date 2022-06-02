Cam’ron Hosting Home Makeover Show ‘Hip Hop My House’ On Paramount Plus

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

All nine episodes of Cam’ron’s home renovation series will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on June 21.

Cam’ron is hosting a new series titled Hip Hop My House, which is scheduled to premiere on June 21.

The home makeover show is reminiscent of MTV’s Pimp My Ride. Cam’ron teams with designer Zeez Louize to renovate a fan’s home, transforming it into an elaborate tribute to a rapper or group.

Artists featured in the series include 24KGoldn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Erica Banks, Migos, Nelly, Polo G, Rae Sremmurd and Tyga. All nine Hip Hop My House episodes will debut the same day on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus released a trailer for Hip Hop My House ahead of its premiere. The preview shows Cam’ron and Zeez Louize at work but not always on the same page.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Production produce Hip Hop My House. Margaret Mardirossian, Helen Schmidt, Jennifer Little and Sophie Morgadinho serve as executive producers.

David F. Mewa is the series producer for Anaïd Productions. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Jennifer Demme are executive producers on behalf of MTV Entertainment Group.

Cam’ron’s Hip Hop My House arrives on Paramount Plus a few weeks after the streaming service relaunched YO! MTV Raps. New episodes of the reboot premiere every Tuesday through July 12.

Watch the trailer for Cam’ron’s show below.