Candace Owens Apologizes For Crude Comments About SKIMS Campaign

Candace Owens ate a piece of humble pie, after she made some shocking comments about a woman in a wheelchair featured in the latest SKIMS ad campaign.

A variety of celebrities are calling out. Candice Owens for criticizing a. SKIM’S advertising campaign featuring a model and a wheelchair.

Owens sparked outrage on social media this week for blasting a 2022 campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand that included a model in a wheelchair to promote adaptive clothing for those with disabilities.

Owens called the campaign “ridiculous” and declared she was “tired” of this “all-inclusivity thing.”

Christina Applegate, who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), took aim at Owens’ comments on Twitter and praised certain brands for representing the disabled community in their collections and campaigns.

“This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f**king gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us,” the Dead to Me star wrote on Thursday.

“Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f**king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community,” she continued. “No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that.”

Other celebrities and influences on Twitter were equally flabbergasted by Candace Owens’ latest, crude comments.

Owens responded by explaining that she and the team at the Daily Wire show didn’t know the ad featured adaptive technology for those with disabilities and made “an honest mistake”.

“If you felt personally targeted by this mistake, I apologize to you,” she tweeted.

Model and disability rights advocate Haleigh Rosa has revealed her horror at hearing Candace Owens say it "seems ridiculous" to include a model in a wheelchair for top brand campaigns.



Thoughts???

#CandaceOwens #SKIMS #KimKardashian #HaleighRosa #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/R90nurD3Ak — lovelyti (@lovelyti) March 23, 2023

So another day, another opportunity for @RealCandaceO to be an absolute p############ human being. Yeah, you don’t get it Candace because you are rotting from the inside. #CandaceOwens #skims — President of Staying Home (@Eat_sleep_nap) March 24, 2023

The irony in the disgusting 💩#CandaceOwens said about inclusivity and #skims is by running her ashy mouth, this jackass just made Skims a lot more money…She hates Kim Kardashian btw..💵😂. Stupid bigots stay losing. #disabilityinclusion #DisabilityAwarenessMonth — Violet (@black_girl_888) March 23, 2023

That actually p##### me off. Should disabled people go live in the shadows in the outskirts of society? eff her and anyone who agrees with that disgusting rhetoric. #skims #disability #ableism #candaceowens — Armand (@ArmandfrmPhilly) March 22, 2023