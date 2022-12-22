Candace Owens Calls Out Black Culture For Mocking Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Candace Owens is best known as the far-right commentator who downplays white supremacy and systemic racism. The Donald Trump supporter was also a very vocal critic of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” collaboration.

However, Candace Owens apparently supports Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper deals with Tory Lanez’s ongoing assault case in California. Two years ago, Megan publicly accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet in Hollywood Hills.

“Now, I know we live in a world where violence are words and silence is violence. This is real violence. This is real physical violence, the worst kind of violence you could ever imagine between a man and a woman,” said Candace Owens on her podcast.

She added, “I’ll tell you what happened online. Megan was mocked by women and men alike, particularly in Black culture. They couldn’t believe this situation happened. They think it’s funny, maybe, that she got shot in the foot and had to get surgery performed.”

Candace Owens Suggests Megan Thee Stallion’s Music Degrades Women

Additionally, Candace Owens stated that Megan Thee Stallion did the “right thing” by “bravely” testifying against Tory Lanez in court. The Daily Wire contributor also questioned why the music industry has not “canceled” Lanez. Plus, she argued that Megan’s lyrics encourage violent behavior.

“I am not trying to blame the victim in this circumstance, but at a certain point, there is going to have to be a reckoning in Black culture, amongst the artists, to realize that even in a music that we create, and the music that Megan Thee Stallion creates, she perpetuates this kind of culture that allows this [violence] when you degrade women in your music,” said Owens.

Despite Candace Owens using her platform to show support for Megan Thee Stallion, that public backing came after the conservative activist aligned herself with Kanye “Ye” West to promote “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. Owens has been in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement for years.

The family of murdered African-American George Floyd also considered suing Candace Owens for spreading misinformation about their deceased loved one. A Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd on camera in 2020. In recent years, Owens feuded with Hip Hop stars T.I. and Cardi B as well.